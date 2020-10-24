logo
Andhra Pradesh detects over 3.3k new Covid cases Saturday

Chittoor district toll rose to 760 and continues to account for the highest number of deaths

Saturday October 24, 2020 10:37 PM, IANS

Andhra Covid Update

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has registered 3,342 new Covid cases, increasing the state's tally to 8.04 lakh, even as 3,572 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber the infections.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number (551) of Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (445), Chittoor (404), Guntur (378), Krishna (344) and Prakasam (266).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (244), Kadapa (203), Anantapur (131), Srikakulam (112), Vizianagaram (106), Nellore (98) and Kurnool (60).

Meanwhile, 22 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,566.

Chittoor worst hit

With the addition of new deaths, Chittoor district toll rose to 760 and continues to account for the highest number of deaths.

However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continues in the southern state with 3,572 more recoveries on Saturday.

So far, 7.65 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 31,469.

The southern state has tested 75.02 lakh samples for the virus so far, including 74,919 in the past 24 hours.

 

