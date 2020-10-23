logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

APPSC Group-I Mains exam postponed

The examinations for plum government posts were scheduled to be held between November 2 and November 13

Friday October 23, 2020 7:25 AM, IANS

APPSC Group 1 Mains

Amaravati: The state government has postponed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) Group-I Mains examinations on the directions issued by the high court.

"It is hereby informed that the Mains (descriptive type) examinations for Group-I services are postponed as per the directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court," said APPSC Secretary, P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

Also Read

Acer unpacks world's 1st Snapdragon 7c powered Chromebook, Take a look

Nvidia chips again smash AI performance records

Intel sells NAND memory, storage business to SK hynix

APPSC Group 1 Mains examinations for plum government posts were scheduled to be held between November 2 and November 13.

"The revised dates will be announced on October 29 after complying with the instructions of the AP High Court," he said.

Meanwhile, the state public service commission has announced that the list of candidates provisionally selected for verification of original certificates and interviews for the posts of junior lecturers has been put up on its website.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Google vs US

Ten takeaways from 64-page lawsuit filed against Google in US

Also Read

US files anti-trust lawsuit against Google over online search dominance

Logo