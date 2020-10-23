APPSC Group-I Mains exam postponed

Amaravati: The state government has postponed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) Group-I Mains examinations on the directions issued by the high court.
"It is hereby informed that the Mains (descriptive type) examinations for Group-I services are postponed as per the directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court," said APPSC Secretary, P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.
APPSC Group 1 Mains examinations for plum government posts were scheduled to be held between November 2 and November 13.
"The revised dates will be announced on October 29 after complying with the instructions of the AP High Court," he said.
Meanwhile, the state public service commission has announced that the list of candidates provisionally selected for verification of original certificates and interviews for the posts of junior lecturers has been put up on its website.
