Another day in Kerala with more than 8K new Corona cases

Thiruvananthapuram: There seems to be no respite in the spread of Covid in Kerala as the state saw 8,253 new cases and 25 deaths on Saturday.
State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, in a statement, said that 6,468 patients had now tested negative, taking the total of cured to 2,87,261 while the number of active cases rose to 97,417 and the death toll to 1,306.
A total of 67,593 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, while 2,83,517 people were under observation at various places in the state, including 23,455 at hospitals.
The state presently has 624 hotspots.
• Law on prevention of communal riots more important than Uniform Civil Code: Mahmood Madani
• Prevention of Communal Violence Bill 2013 would deepen democracy
• 'Act before entire system breaks down': Bombay HC on Media Trial
Meanwhile, after dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded in India.
A total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken India's total tally to 78,14,682, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.
Out of the total Covid cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.
While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
UN calls three Indian laws 'problematic'; raises concerns over targeting of rights activists
Sir Syed helped Muslims in the same way as Raja Ram Mohan Roy did for Hindus
Delhi court lambasts Tihar official for confining Umar Khalid in cell