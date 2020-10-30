logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

JoSAA 2020 Round 4 Allotment Today

Last day to respond to query(Round 4) is November 02 up to 17:00, JoSAA schedule says

Friday October 30, 2020 8:15 AM, ummid.com News Network

JoSAA Round 4

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 4: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce online the result of the 4th Round of Seat Allocation for the academic year 2020-21 today i.e. Friday October 30 on its official website josaa.nic.in.

Seat Allocation (Round 4) will be on Friday October 30, 2020 at 17:00, as per JoSAA schedule updated on Oct 27

JoSAA Round 4 Allotment Result - Direct Link

1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Allotment Result - Round 4".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

JoSAA Round 4 Reporting Date

Online reporting, Fee Payment, Document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 4 will be from October 30 to November 01 till 17:00 (05:00 pm).

"Last day to respond to query(Round 4) is November 02 up to 17:00", JoSAA schedule says.

JoSAA First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 1st Rount of Seat Allotment Result, was declared on October 17. On the other hand, JoSAA Second Round of Seat Allocation was displayed on October 21 and Round 3 JoSAA Seat Allocation was published on October 26.

JoSAA 2020 Important Dates

4th Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on October 30, 2020

4tg round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 30 to Nov 01, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.

Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 4) from October 31 to Nov 2.

Display of Seat Allocation Round 5 result on November 03, 2020.

The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo