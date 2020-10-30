Omission of J&K, Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan in Saudi banknote map sparks row

New Delhi: A new row has erupted between India and Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom released a 20 Riyal banknote to mark it's Presidency of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held next month which also has a world map.
The 20 Riyal banknote has a world map printed on its back side. What irked India is the omission of Jammu & Kashmir, and also Ladakh - the newly formed Union Territories, as part of its map.
The map also does not show Gilgit-Baltistan which Pakistan claims its part. What appeared in a glance is the map that shows the whole of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and also Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) which includes Gilgit-Baltistan, part of neither India nor Pakistan.
The areas are marked in the Saudi banknote map as if they do not belong to any particular country and are independent and separate territories.
The map has irked India and it has raised a strong objection to what it called "gross misrepresentation" of the country's map.
"We have seen the banknote referred by you which gives an incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries. The note was issued by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on October 24 to mark the occasion of Saudi presidency of the G20," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
"We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked Saudi Arabia to take urgent corrective steps in this regard," Srivastava said.
