Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India

New Delhi/Mumbai/Hyderabad: Amid growing global condemnation of French President Emmanuel Macron for defending the blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him, Muslim leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of India on Friday called for a boycott of French products.
The call to boycott French products followed Turkish President Erdogan's appeal in response to French President Macron's stand about insulting caricatures.
The appeals to boycott France soon found trending on social media, leading many malls and departmental stores in the Middle East and other parts of the world covering French products and displaying "We don't sell French products" placards.
As the worldwide anger against France grew, it resonated in India too where Imams in their Friday sermons called upon Muslims to boycott French products to show their anger over Macron's stand.
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Moulana Ahmed Qasmi, the Imam of Masjid-e-Sufa in the Toli Chowki area, in Hyderabad whil condemning the blasphemous caricatures said:
"The Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad as the mercy for the entire mankind and president of France is insulting such a great personality. Can somebody keep quiet when his parents are insulted in the name of freedom of speech. Our Prophet is dearer to us than our parents. How can we keep quiet."
"The Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad as the mercy for the entire mankind and president of France is insulting such a great personality. Can somebody keep quiet when his parents are insulted in the name of freedom of speech. Our Prophet is dearer to us than our parents. How can we keep quiet."
He, like the imams at other mosques, urged people to boycott French products and highlight their protest through various social media platforms.
The 71st annual public meeting organised by the All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat passed a resolution condemning the blasphemy by the French president and some 'so-called intellectuals'.
"The intent of the attack is to provoke Muslims and paint them as terrorists by hurting their sentiments", the resolution said.
The virtual meeting was addressed by scholars including Dr Taher ul Quadri, Australian scholar Imam Abdul Quddus Azhari and Shaik Fakhruddin Owaisi from South Africa.
The speakers said Islam spread not through the sword but through the Islamic teachings of tolerance and protecting the rights of not just Muslims but all human beings and every living creature.
The United Muslim Forum, an apex body of various Muslim organizations and Islamic scholars, called upon Muslims to come together to give a clear message to those committing blasphemy.
The Forum, in a statement, said that the birth of Prophet Muhammad brought light and peace in the world but some anti-Islam forces scared of the growing popularity of Islam have stooped to the level of committing blasphemy in the name of freedom of speech.
It said no Muslim can tolerate the 'Islamophobia' being created in France and the blasphemy being committed there. The leaders urged the people to organize protests in a peaceful and democratic manner and send e-mails to the French embassy.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View