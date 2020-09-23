logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Last date extended till Sept 30

Last date of online registration for Post HSC Diploma 2020 has now been extended till September 30, 2020

Wednesday September 23, 2020 7:45 AM, ummid.com News Network

Post HSC Diploma

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended for the 4th time the last date to apply for admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy/Surface Coating/Hotel Management & Catering Technology, for the acedmic year 2020-21.

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was later extended till September 04, 2020 and then for the 2nd time till September 10, 2020.

The the last date of online registration was extended till September 21, 2020 for the 3rd time. As per the latest update, the last date of online registration has now been extended till September 30, 2020.

How to apply for DTE Post HSC Diploma Admission

  1. Click here to go to the official website: posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the Post HSC Diploma admission CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on October 3, 2020.

The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on October 03, 2020.

Important Dates

Onliine Registration for Post HSC Diploma Admission: August 10 to September 30, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)

Display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 03, 2020

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 04 to October 06, 2020 upto 05:00 pm

Display of the Post HSC Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 08, 2020

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2020

The DTE had started student registration for Post HSC Diploma admission from August 10. The DTE had also released the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo