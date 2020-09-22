'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly

United Nations: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brought up the Kashmir issue again at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday calling it a "burning issue".
He criticised the abolition of the special status of Kashmir last year saying that steps taken after it "further complicated the problem".
"The Kashmir conflict which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia is still a burning issue," he said.
"We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions, especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir," he added.
The Security Council directive on Kashmir, Resolution 47, called for Pakistan to remove its troops and personnel from the region as the first step and a pre-condition for a referendum.
Islamabad has rejected it and continued its occupation allowing for India to settle the matter through elections in Kashmir.
Erdogan avoided naming India directly, while he had named countries in many of the conflicts from Azerbaijan to Armenia that he spoke about.
At last year's high-level meeting of the General Assembly, only Erdogan and Mahathir Mohammed, the then-Prime Minister of Malaysia, joined Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk about Kashmir.
Erodgan also criticised attempts to bring about reconciliation with Israel, but did not directly mention the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which recently set up diplomatic resolution with Israel, with the apparent approval of Riyadh.
"Participation of some countries of the region in this game does not mean anything beyond serving Israel's efforts to erode basic international parameters," Erdogan said.
Turkey itself has diplomatic relations with Israel.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
"Gross Violations of Human Rights in India": Dr Kafeel writes to United Nations
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
Also Read
US Presidential Election 2020 Survey: Joe Biden has huge lead among Indian Americans
Court bars Indian Express from publishing 'defamatory' news against Sahara Group
2 of 3 agri bills pass Rajya Sabha amid chants of 'Kala Kanoon'
Agriculture Bills pass Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur resigns in protest
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Under BRI garb, China, Pakistan secretly testing deadly pathogens
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies