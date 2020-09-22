Microsoft HoloLens 2 extended to new markets

Seattle: Microsoft on Tuesday said its Mixed Reality (MR) headset HoloLens 2 is now shipping to new markets.
HoloLens 2 is now available in Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. HoloLens 2 will be available in South Korea later this fall.
The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise, not mainstream customers.
The headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.
Microsoft is offering three pricing options for HoloLens 2: A $3,500 HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month); a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.
"Our Mixed Reality services, which leverage the scalability, reliability, and security of Azure, coupled with our industry leading HoloLens 2 headset, serve as the backbone of our comprehensive mixed reality platform, which is growing and expanding in several ways at Ignite 2020," Microsoft said.
Thousands of leading companies in industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail, and education are using HoloLens 2.
Microsoft said that Azure Kinect is also going commercial.
Azure Kinect DK is the cutting-edge spatial computing developer kit that contains sophisticated computer vision and speech models, advanced AI sensors, and a range of powerful SDKs that can be connected to Azure cognitive services.
Microsoft announced collaborations with two leading companies – Analog Devices and SICK AG – who?will build devices enabled with the 3D Time of Flight depth technology that is currently only available via Azure Kinect.
