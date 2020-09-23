DTE Post SSC Diploma 2020: Last date extended for 4th time

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended for 4th time the last date to apply for admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma, for the acedmic year 2020-21.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was later extended till September 04, 2020 and then for the 2nd time till September 10, 2020.
The the last date of online registration was extended till September 21, 2020 for the 3rd time. As per the latest update, the last date of online registration has now been extended till September 30, 2020.
The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on October 03, 2020.
Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 30, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 03, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 04 to October 06, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 08, 2020
DTE Maharashtra had started student registration from August 10. DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
