HP rolls out HP AIO 24, HP Pavilion AIO 27 in India

New Delhi: PC and printer giant Hewlette Packard (HP) on Wednesday introduced a new range of All-in-One (AIOs) desktop computers -- HP AIO 24 and HP Pavilion AIO 27 -- to redefine computing experiences for the modern consumers in India.
Powered by 15 W Intel Core i5 processor Quad-Core, HP Pavilion 27 touch is available at a starting price of Rs 99,999 while HP AIO 24 -- powered by 15W Intel Core i5 Quad-Core -- is available from Rs 64,999.
HP Pavilion with 15W Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor is available at a starting price of Rs 49,999.
"With big screens and ergonomic controls, the new HP All in One PCs are the perfect tools for a family. We have designed the devices to offer users maximum functionality while keeping their footprint to a minimum, along with several upgrade options" said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP India Market.
With narrow-bezel display, sleek and slim design, fabric design and leather accents, the HP AIO portfolio offers 86.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
The devices also support easy Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa voice assistance, HD pop-up camera equipped with a slide switch for privacy with dual microphone and in-built speakers.
The HP AIO 24 All-in-One PC offers immersive entertainment and accelerated performance with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics.
"With HP WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up Privacy Camera that provides an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view, it lets consumers video chat with their entire family or group of friends in stunning detail," the company said.
The HP Pavilion 27 offers a three-sided micro-edge display that offers the users an enhanced display experience with a pop-up privacy camera that tucks safely away when not in-use.
The HP Pavilion 27 comes with true 65W desktop class processor performance, in an all-in-one PC, that delivers incredible speed, performance allowing simultaneous heavy multi-tasking.
The 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX and NVIDIA GeForce GTX lets users edit, render and stream content with ease. The HP Pavilion 27 also supports touch screen.
