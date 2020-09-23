MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus

New Delhi: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening.
The 65-year-old MP from Belagavi in Karnataka was admitted in the trauma centre of AIIMS for treatment of Coronavirus disease and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine.
Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka."
" was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour", PM Modi added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Umrah for pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia starts on Oct 4
Also Read
Saudi Arabia unveils three stage plan to resume Umrah
'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
US Presidential Election 2020 Survey: Joe Biden has huge lead among Indian Americans
Court bars Indian Express from publishing 'defamatory' news against Sahara Group
2 of 3 agri bills pass Rajya Sabha amid chants of 'Kala Kanoon'
Agriculture Bills pass Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur resigns in protest
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
"Gross Violations of Human Rights in India": Dr Kafeel writes to United Nations
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies