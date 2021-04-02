Covid situation in Kuwait, Lebanon continues to be worrisome

Kuwait City/Beirut: With more and more coronavirus cases being reported on daily basis, Covid situation in Kuwait and Lebanon continues to ve a cause of concern in the two Middle East countries.
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Thursday 1,418 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 233,521.
The ministry also announced six more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,319, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,293 to 217,873. A total of 14,329 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 252 in the intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Tareq Al-Mezrem, Kuwait's government spokesman, said on Thursday that the government has decided to further shorten the curfew by one hour from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, and allow walk inside residential areas from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting from April 8 until April 22.
Lebanon recorded on Thursday 3,562 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 471,962, the Health Ministry reported.
The number of deaths from the virus increased by 52 to 6,286, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Lebanon announced a 3-day total lockdown for the Easter holiday to prevent a potential increase in Covid-19 infections.
During the total lockdown, which will start on Saturday morning, supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics and gas stations will be allowed to maintain their operations while restaurants are only permitted to provide delivery services.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 129.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.82 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 129,475,545 and 2,826,018, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,538,427 and 553,120, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 12,839,844 cases and 325,284 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,221,665), France (4,755,779), Russia (4,503,291), the UK (4,364,541), Italy (3,607,083), Turkey (3,357,988), Spain (3,291,394), Germany (2,853,331), Colombia (2,417,826), Argentina (2,363,251), Poland (2,356,970) and Mexico (2,238,887), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 203,210 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (162,927), the UK (127,006), Italy (109,847), Russia (97,594), France (96,106), Germany (76,681), Spain (75,541), Colombia (63,614), Iran (62,759), Argentina (55,941), Poland (53,665), South Africa (52,897) and Peru (52,008).
