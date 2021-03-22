CA Final Jan 2021 Toppers: Mohammed Shabeeb secures AIR 3

CA Final January 2021 Toppers: Mohammed Shabeeb of Kerala has secured the All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) position in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final exams held in the month of January 2021.
The top two positions AIR 1 and AIR 2 have been respectively secured by Bishal Timsina and Noothula Naveen.
Bishal Timsina of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Noothula Naveen of Karimnagar (Telangana) and Mohammed Shabeeb Malappuram (Kerala) secured the top 3 positions of CA Final January 2021 exams held based on Old Scheme i.e. Old Syllabus.
Bishal bagged 479 marks out of the total 800 marks with a pass percentage of 59.88 whereas Noothula and Shabeeb respectively got 468 (58.50%) and 460 (57.50%) marks.
CA Final results of New and Old schemes were declared by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) last evening.
In CA Final Jan 2021 exam based on New Syllabus, the top 2 positions have been secured by Bhramar Jain of Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Vaibhav Hariharan of Dombiwali (Maharashtra).
Bhramar Jain has bagged 611 marks out of the total 800 and Vaibhav got 601 marks out of the total 800.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had conducted the CA Final (Old and New Course both) and Foundation exams in the month of January 2021.
The results of CA Final and Foundation both were declared late in the evening Sunday.
The ICAI CA Final and Foundation 2021 results can also be accessed on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org. Along with the results, ICAI has also published the Merit List.
