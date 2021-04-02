KVS Class 1 Admission 2021-22 starts, apply before April 19

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22: Admission registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2021-22 has started from Thursday April 01, 2021. The last date to apply is April 19, 2021.
"Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2021-22 has commenced from 01.04.2021 at 10:00 AM to 19.03.2019 up to 07:00 PM", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
Online registration for KVS Admission in Class II and above (except Class XI) will begin on April 08, 2021, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
"Admission for Class II and above (except Class XI), subject to availability of seats, will start from 08.04.2021 and end on 15.04.2021", the admission notification added.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published on its website as detailed admission notice for the academic year 2021-22.
A Child must be 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)
"The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal", the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
"There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper & lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI", it added.
Online Registration for Class 1 Admission: April 1 to 19, 2021.
Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: April 23, 2021.
Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 30, 2021.
Declaration of 3rd Selection List: May 05, 2021.
Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 08 to 15, 2021.
Online Registration for Class 1 Admission: April 1 to 19, 2021.
Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: April 23, 2021.
Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 30, 2021.
Declaration of 3rd Selection List: May 05, 2021.
Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 08 to 15, 2021.
The Kendriya Vidyalayas, currently about 1200 across India, were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education, to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.