Class 1-8 students in Maharashtra promoted without exams

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has decided to promote all students studying in Class I to Class VIII without exams to the next level, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced here on Saturday.
"In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Gaikwad said.
This is the second time in a row when the annual exams of Classes 1 to 8 have been cancelled. In 2020 too the exams were cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the minister added that a decision is pending on conducting exams for the students in Class IX and Class XI and is expected soon.
The Maharashtra State Education Board had earlier said that the HSC exams will begin on April 23 whereas SSC exams will start on April 29. The state board had said the exams will be held in offline mode, and because of the Covid-19, students' own school will serve as Exam Centre.
The board has already released the admit card of the students who have registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
Maharashtra state is reporting a suddent increase in Coronavirus cases and deaths since last three weeks.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.