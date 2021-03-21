Maharashta 10th, 12th 2021 exams in students' own schools, 10th Practicals scrapped

Mumbai: Maharashtra board SSC (Class 10 or Matric) and HSC (Class 12) exams will be held in offline mode from next month as per the announced schedule School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said Saturday.
In a major change, the minsiter said all students will appear in the exams at their own schools. Students will have to physically go to the examination centres to appear for the board exams, the School Education Minister said.
"The schools of the students will be their exam centres. Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get an extra half an hour to attempt the questions," Gaikwad said.
The Maharashtra State Education Board while releasing the time table for 10th and 12th board exams 2021 had said, HSC exams will begin on April 23 whereas SSC exams will start on April 29. While the Class 10 exam will end on May 20, Class 12th exam will conclude on May 21, 2021.
In another major decision, the minister announced cancellation of practical exams for 10th students. She also said that the 12th practical exams will be held once the written tests are over.
The minister also said the number of experiments have been reduced to only five or six this year.
“Conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore we have decided that students need to be given a concession here. That is why, to start with, we have decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC, replacing them with internal assignments,” the School Education Minister said.
Class 10 students will have to submit their internal assignments in the respective schools after written exams between May 21 and June 10. An additional grace period of 15 days will be provided to students falling sick during the submission period. There will also be special concessions for differently abled students.
Candidates will be given an additional 30 minutes to answer an 80 marks paper and 15 additional minutes to write a 40 or 50 marks paper.
Students who could not appear in Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions will be given another opportunity to appear in June, the minister said.
“There will be no separate fees for the special exam for COVID-19 affected students. However, this exam will be held only at select examination centres and the gap between papers will be lesser,” Gaikwad said.
Maharashtra board exams are normally held in February-March. The schedule this year however has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
