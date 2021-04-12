Ramadan 2021 Moon Announcement: The new moon has sited. Hence Ramadan will beging in Singapore from Tuesday April 13, 2021, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) said in a statement.
"According to the astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan did appear this evening after sunset for about 16 minutes. As such, the first day of fasting for the month of Ramadan falls tomorrow, Tuesday, 13 April 2021", MUIS said.
Meanwhile, the moon sighting committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries will sit shortly to decide the first day of Ramadan - the holy month of fasting.
Similar meetings will also be held in Singapore, UK, USA, Canada and other countries soon after Salat al Maghrib.
02:30 am (Indian Standard Time): The moon sighting committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries to decide the first day of Ramadan - the holy month of fasting will sit after sunset today i.e. Monday April 12, 2021.
09:45 am (Indian Standard Time): The Central Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have issued appeals to Muslims in their respective countries to sight the crescent, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Monday April 12, 2021 corresponding to 29th Shaban 1442 H in the South Asian countries.
In India, Pakistan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other Southasian countries the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Ramadan 2021.
The moon sighting committees will hold special meeting today after Salat al Maghrib and ascertain reports of moon sighting, if any. An announcement about the first day of Ramadan will be made soon after the Maghrib prayers.
Muslims in the United Kingdom, Singapore, USA and other western countries too will decide today i.e. Monday April 12, 2021 when the Holy Month of fasting will start in these countries.
The UK has a body of Ulema that decides the start of Ramadan and also takes a call on Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha. Accordingly, Wifaq ul Ulama UK will meet Monday 29th of Sha'ban 1442H to decide the start of Ramadan in London and other parts of Britain.
"Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Ramadhan 1442 on the evening of Monday the 12th of April 2021. This will be the 29th of Shaʿbān 1442", the body said.
"Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Ramadhan 1442 on the evening of Monday the 12th of April 2021. This will be the 29th of Shaʿbān 1442", the body said.
Meanwhile, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Oman, Bahrain and other Middle East states on the other hand tried to spot the new moon yesterday. However, there was no confirmed report of moon sighting from any of these countries.
Accordingly, the first day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab States along with Turkey will be Tuesday April 13, 2021. A formal announcement regarding the start of Ramadan will be made by today evening, the Saudi Royal Court said.
The sighting of the new moon on 29th of a month is established tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month starts the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the on-going month and the next day is the first day of the new month.
Hence, Tuesday April 13, 2021 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, and also in UK, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and elsewhere if the new moon is spotted today.
If this happens Muslims in these countries, in a rare case, will start fasting for Ramadan with Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states from Tuesday April 13, 2021.
If the new moon is not spotted today, Wednesday April 14, 2021 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, and also in UK, USA, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.
Muslims around the world observe fast and refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the 30 days of Ramadan. Since the days are longest in this season, Muslims fast from 17 hours in some region to as many as 23 hours in some others.
Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five tenants of Islam and is compulsory on every adult men and women. It is not mandatory on children. Yet a huge majority of children observe fast along with their parents and other family members despite scorching heat.
The Holy Month of fasting Ramadan for the second consecutive year is falling amid the Coronavirus outbreak. It means like the previous year, this year too Muslims will observe the holy month amid restrictions and night curfews.
Like previous few years, Ramadan in 2021 too will share the hot summer when temperature reaches a maximum of 44-48 degrees in the Indian subcontinent and a maximum of 48-55 degrees in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. This is also the period when the days are longest.
Ramadan is also known as the month of Quran and also as the month of charity. Hence, while observing dawn to dusk fast, Muslims all over the world recite Quran.
Special prayers called as Taraweeh are also organized in mosques. Taraweeh is performed in addition to the daily prayers of five times. Millions of rupees are also donated during the month of Ramadan which is later used for different charity works and feeding poor.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.