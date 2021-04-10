"Shocking": PMK on CBSE, TN holding 10th, 12th exams despite Covid surge

Chennai: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday demanded cancellation of 10th and 12th standard annual exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the 12th class exam to be held by Tamil Nadu board as Covid-19 is spreading fast in the state.
In a statement issued here Ramadoss expressed his shock at CBSE authorities gearing up to hold 10th and 12th standard board exams at a time when Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast.
Ramadoss said if exams are to be held then CBSE can hold the same online.
In the case of Tamil Nadu state board 12th class exams, Ramadoss said the exams should be cancelled and the students should be declared as pass based on their performance in the school exams.
Similar demands were earlier made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who called the CBSE and state boards holding exams amidst Coronavirus resurgence as "downright irresponsible".
Interestingly, various states have decided to promote students of class 1 to 9 and those studying in class 11 without exams.
States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have also postponed the state services exams scheduled in the month of April.
But, the CBSE and state boards have determined to hold the 10th and 12th board exams despite the Covid resurge.
Against this backdrop, Bihar is the state that has not only conducted the annual board exams but have also declared their results.
