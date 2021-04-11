"1,52,879": India reports biggest-ever 1 day spike in Covid cases

New Delhi: India reported 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,33,58,805, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
As many as 839 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths so far in the country to 1,69,275.
India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 11,08,087.
A total of 90,584 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443 with a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 1,20,81,443 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested.
A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147 .
States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 135 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.92 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 135,181,236 and 2,926,756, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,149,565 and 561,780, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,445,006 cases and 351,334 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (13,205,926), France (5,001,685), Russia (4,580,633), the UK (4,382,880), Turkey (3,798,333), Italy (3,754,077), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (2,996,742), Poland (2,552,898), Colombia (2,518,715), Argentina (2,517,300), Mexico (2,278,420) and Iran (2,049,078), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 209,212 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (168,436), the UK (127,324), Italy (113,923), Russia (100,949), France (98,213), Germany (78,346), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,608), Iran (64,232), Poland (58,176), Argentina (57,647), Peru (54,669) and South Africa (53,256).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.