All university exams in Kerala deferred

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid Covid surge in the state, the universities in Kerala have postponed all offline exams scheduled from Monday onwards following a communique from the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Calicut University, MG University, Kannur University, Health University and Malayalam University have announced that all exams for academic year 2020-21 scheduled for Monday have been postponed.
The Governor has directed the universities that it would be ideal to postpone the examinations owing to the safety of the students and teachers with the Covid cases mounting in the state.
Students and parents had earlier petitioned the universities to postpone the examinations.
Senior Congress leader and opposition leader of the state Ramesh Chennithala and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had also requested the Governor to postpone the examinations.
Kerala is reporting unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases ever since state elections concluded last week.
The state on Sunday reported 18,257 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 25 deaths.
