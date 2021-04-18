JEE Main (April 2021) postponed

JEE Main (April 2021): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed and delayed JEE Main April session due to the rising cases of Coronavirus across India.
The JEE (Main) 2021 April Session was scheduled to be held on 27, 28, and 30 April 2021.
"Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session", the NTA said a notification released Sunday.
"The revised dates for the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination", the NTA said.
The NTA is conducting JEE Main this year in 04 sessions - 01 session in February, 01 in March, 01 in April and the final session in May, 2021.
"The National Testing Agency, in an effort to support the student community is organizing the JEE (Main) – 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The number of candidates appeared in Session 1 is 620978 and in Session 2 is 556248", the NTA said.
The 4th and final session of the year is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. With the postponement of April session, the May session also hangs in balalnce.
In the meantime, the NTA has advised the candidates to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. "They can also take practice ( full length/ chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes", the NTA said.
"Students are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. For any further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021 the candidates can contact 011-40759000or send email at jeemain@nta.ac.in", the NTA said.
