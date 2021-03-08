JEE (Main) Feb 2021 result published - Toppers List

JEE Main February 2021 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of JEE Main Feb 2021 on its JEE official website jeemain.nta.ac, a day after releasing the Final Answer Key.
As many as six candidates score 100 percentile. Komma Sharanya, from Telangana, is the topper among female candidates.
The six students who topped the first session of JEE Main 2021 are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA has published the toppers list and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
According to the NTA, a total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates registered for the February session. Out of them 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates applied for the BE or BTech exam.
JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
The cut-off is prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — total number of aspirants appeared, number of available seats, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.
The NTA is conducting JEE in 04 sessions. The NTA had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021.
The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.
JEE Main Session March 2021 will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021. The last date of registration for March session was March 06.
On the other hand, JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
