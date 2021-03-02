JEE (Main) March 2021 Registration starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main March 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Tuesday March 2, 2021 online registration for JEE Main 2021 to be conducted in the ongoing month.
Candidates should note that online registration should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last of application is March 06, 2021.
The NTA had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. JEE Main Session March 2021 will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021.
The NTA is conducting JEE Main this year in 04 sessions. The next two sessions will be held in April and May.
While JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
