Muharram 2021 Moon Sighting Live Update: The new moon of the month of Muharram is not sighted on Sunday August 9, 2021, religious authorities in Saudi Arabia said soon after Maghreb prayers today evening.
"The Moon was not sighted today. Therefore, Tuesday will be the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1443 i.e 10th August 2021", a message posted on the official Twitter account of The Holy Mosque’s updates from Haramain (Masjid Al Haram and Masjid An Nabawi), said.
Muslims in UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and other Arab states will also begin the Islamic New Year 1443 on Tuesday August 10, 2021 as they normally rely on the moon announcement by Saudi Arabia.
On the other hand, Muslims in Morocco, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will decide tomorrow i.e. Monday August 09, 2021 the start of the Islamic New Year 1443 AH.
06:30 pm (Makkah Time): Religious authorities and Moon Sighting Committees in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries in Middle East will meet shortly after Maghreb salah today evening (07:00 pm Makkah) to decide the first day of Muharram al Haram 1443 AH. A formal announcement is expected any moment.
04:00 pm (Makkah Time): Muslims in Saudi Aarabia, Iran, Iraq, UAE (United Arab Emirates including Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and other states in the Middle East will decide today on Sunday August 8, 2021 when Muharram al-Haram, the first month of the Islamic Calendar, will begin and Islamic New Year 1443 AH will be celebrated.
A formal announcement is expected soon after Maghreb salah today evening. Today will also confirm the date and time of Youm e Ashura – observed on 10th of Muharram.
Though Ashura nowadays is known for the tragic shahadah of Hadhrat Hussain ibn Ali (R.A.), it was considered significant even during the days predating Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him). [Read Here: Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious.]
12:00 pm (Makkah Time): Muharram moon sighting is also important because it will confirm the date of Ashura - the 10th of Muharram. As per the Islamic belief, fasting on Youm e Ashura, though not mandatory, has religious significance after the fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) fasted on the day of Ashura, 10th Muharram, in Makkah, and also after migration to Madinah. When fasting during the month of Ramadan became obligatory, the fast of Ashura was made optional.
07:00 am (Makkah Time): A general appeal has been issued by authorities in Saudi Arabia and the moon sighting committees in Iran, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar and other Muslim states to witness the new moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram today on Sunday August 08, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH to decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, also known Islamic New Year day.
"Anyone sighting the new moon today i.e. Sunday August 8, 2021 - by naked eye or the telescope, is requested to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center," Muharram 2021 (Muharram 1443 AH) moon sighting appeals said.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today then the "Islamic New Year 2021" i.e. Islamic New Year 1443 Hijrah will start from Monday August 09, 2021.
In case the new moon is not sighted today, August 09 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1443H, will start from Tuesday August 10, 2021.
This is the basis of the Islamic Calendar which is based on lunar system. A new month under this system begins with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as the 30th day and the new month begins a day later.
Accordingly, Youm e Ashura, whic is observed on 10th of Muharram will be on Wednesday August 18, 2021 if the new moon is sighted today. Else, it will be observed on Thursday August 19, 2021.
Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Canada, Tutkey, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1443.
Muslims in Morocco, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Monday August 09, 2021 the start of Muharram 2021 and the Islamic New Year 1443 AH.
The Islamic Calendar was established 1442 years ago by the second Caliph Omar ibn Khattab. Before that Muslims in their respective provinces, following the Arab tradition of the time, were counting the days and months – with sighting of the new moon and counting the days thereafter without following any particular calendar or dating system.
After the Islamic State spread to new areas beyond the Arab land, the limitation in the system began to surface and the need for a better and accurate calendar was felt.
"The Caliph, the Supreme Head of the Islamic State, was used to issue all the Guidelines and Pronouncements to the Governors of various Islamic Provinces from Madinah. Things were actually working fine", Rehnuma, a student of Islamic studies, explains.
"But confusion arose when contradictory orders started reaching far away provinces at the same time. Since these orders were not carrying any date, it became very difficult for the Governors to find out which one of the orders was the latest and supposed to be followed with", she adds.
To overcome the confusion, Caliph Omar finally decided to introduce the Islamic Calendar and asked the people for their opinions and suggestions on the matter.
Consequently, various historical events, including the year when Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was born, the year of the Prophethood, the time of Migration and the time when the Prophet had died, were proposed by the people.
"However unanimity surfaced for the year that coincided with the migration of the Prophet (peace be upon him) from Makkah as the commencing year of the Islamic Calendar. For, it was the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah that had resulted Islam nurturing into the new heights and spreading to the whole Arab lands, and also to the surrounding States", Rehnuma says quoting from the history.
"Moreover, Moharram al-Haram was also associated with many historical events and the month has always been considered as one among the four most respected and sacred months since centuries. These features only added strength to the selection of Moharram al-Haram as the first month of the Islamic calendar", she added.
Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Islamic Calendar thus introduced and adopted some 1442 years ago, soon became popular, and also became part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household.
