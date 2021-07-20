Hajj 2021 - In Pictures

[Holy Kaaba on Saturday July 17, 2021 corresponding to 7th of Dhul Hijja 1442 AH.]
Hajj 2021 Live Images: After the entire day of prayers on the Plains of Mount Arafat for the key ritual of Hajj 2021 (Hajj 1442) on Monday July 19, 2021, the luckiest 60,000 pilgrims of different ethnicities spent the previous night in Muzdalifah.
Today on 10th of Dhul Hijjah which also coincides with Eid al Adha will be hectic day for the pilgrims. On Youmun Nahr as the day is also called as the pilgrims will first go from Muzdalifah to Mina for Ramy al Jamarat - Stoning of the Devil.
Pilgrims must strike any one of the three jamraat (the Big Jamaraat or Al-Jamrah Al-Aqaba) with seven pebbles. After the stoning is completed on the day of Eid, pilgrims are required to sacrifice animals and cut or shave their hair and sacrifice animal.
Here are glimpses of Hajj 2021 (Hajj 1442 AH) captured by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Center for International Communication (@CICSaudi), Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain), official Handle of 'Inside the Haramain', Al-Ekhbariya TV (@alekhbariyatv) and some screen grab from the Live Video Streaming of Hajj rituals from Arafat.
A pilgrim is drinking Zam Zam soon after arriving in the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Saturday July 17, 2021. He will now perform Tawaaf ul Qudoom and also perform Sayee before proceeding to Mina on 8th of Dhul Hijjah - Yaum at Tarwiyah, the day of quenching thirst before heading to Mount Arafat.
Pilgrims offering prayers in Mina on 8th of Dhul Hijjah. Mina is also called as The Tent City and houses more than 100,000 air-conditioned, modern and fire-proof tents. In normal days, more than 2.5 million Muslims from all across the world stay in Mina on 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th days of Dhul Hijjah.
A pilgrim is reciting Holy Quran outside his tent in Mina on Saturday July 18, 2021 corresponding to 8th of Dhul Hijja 1442 AH.
Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz Baleelah, Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram Makkah, delivered the Hajj Sermon at Masjid Namirah on Sunday July 19, 2021 corresponding to 9th of Dhul Hijjah. This is Yaum ul Hajj, Youme Arafa, the Hajj Day. Standing on the Plains of Arafat is the key ritual of Hajj.
In the Hajj sermon, Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Baleelah, urged people to follow Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings regarding pandemics, saying that the Prophet (PBUH) had asked people not to go to an area where there’s a plague.
“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that people should not go out of the area where the plague has spread and people from other areas should not go there,” he said in an attempt to justify the Saudi government's decision to curtail and limit the number of pilgrims to 60,000.
Worshippers all ears to the Hajj Sermon delivered by Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Baleelah at Masjid an Namirah in Arafat on Monday July 19, 2021.
A wheelchair bound pilgrim is listening to the Hajj Sermon inside Masjid Namirah on Monday July 19, 2021.
Sheikh Emad Baqree calls the Adhan for Dhur and Asr Prayers from Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat. Pilgrims offer combined and shortened Dhur and Asr prayer in Arafat.
Pilgrims offering combined and shortened Dhur and Asr prayers at Masjid Namirah on Monday July 19, 2021 after the Hajj Sermon.
Also WATCH Pilgrims moving to Muzdalifah after the day long stay on the Plains of Mount Arafat on Monday July 19, 2021.
Pilgrims praying on the Plains of Mount Arafat on Monday July 19, 2021. Standing in supplication and prayers in Arafat is key ritual of Hajj - one of the five pillars of Islam.
A Muslimah is seeking forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty Allah on Yaum al Hajj, Arafat Day, on Monday July 19, 2021.
Pilgrims in supplication and prayers on the Plains of Mount of Arafat on Monday July 19, 2021. They will stay here at Arafat till the sunset and then move to Muzdalifah.
A security personnel at Mount Arafat where 60,000 luckiest pilgrims are praying for peace and a disease free Hajj held amid Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. Saudi government has made extra ordinary security and health arrangement for peaceful and healthy Hajj.
A security personnel is spraying sanitizer as pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for the key ritual of Hajj on Monday July 19, 2021.
Security personnel continuously sprayed water and sanitizer for the safety of the Hajj pilgrims and to quench heat as they gathered on the Plains of Arafat.
The Spokesman of Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in daily Hajj briefing said the Hajj journey of 60,000 pilgrims has so far been smooth, safe, peaceful and free from any untoward, health or safety issues.
