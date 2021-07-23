3K Electric Carts assist Pilgrims perform Tawaaf al Wada

[Image shared by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque.]
Hajj 2021: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah provided 3,000 especially designed Electric Carts to help pilgrims perform Tawaf al Wada - farewell circumambulation around Holy Kaaba in anti-clock direction.
Pilgrims perform Tawaf al Wada - the last rite of Haj, before they leave for their homes after a stay in Mina during Ayyam e Tashreeq. The days of Tashreeq are 11th, 12th and 13th days of Dhul Hijjah.
Videos and images shared by Haramain Sharifain on Thursday shows pilgrims – both men and women, enjoying the Electric Carts ride while performing Tawaf al Wada.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of Haramain Sharifain - the Two Holy Mosque led by Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais received and distributed gifts to the pilgrims - the guests of Rahman, as they reached the Grand Mosque in Makkah for farewell circumambulation.
“Serving the Hajj and the Visitor is a badge of honor for us”, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque said.
Hajj - one of the five pillars of Islam, began this year on Sunday July 18, 2021 when pilgrims left for Mina from Makkah after performing Tawaf e Qudoom. The pilgrims then prayed on the Plains of Mount Arafat for the key ritual of Hajj on Monday 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the successful conclusion of this year's Hajj season, free from the Covid-19 and other contagious diseases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah attributed the success to an integrated system of health facilities in the holy sites, highly equipped ambulances and qualified teams, the report said.
The minister added that limiting the number of domestic pilgrims during this Hajj season to 60,000 also contributed to the success, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Most of these 60,000 pilgrims left Makkah on Thursday while some pilgrims from remote regions of the Kingdom would stay back for some time depending on the schedule of their departure flight.
For the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has allowed only domestic pilgrims to performed Hajj to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 2.5 million Muslims from across the world perform Hajj every year in normal days. However, only 60,000 pilgrims – 15,000 Saudi nationals and 45,000 Muslims of different ethnicities living in the Kingdom performed the Hajj this year. In 2020, only 1,000 Muslims were allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage.
