UAE Royal now takes on those boycotting Halal products

Dubai: Already running consistent campaigns against Islam and Muslim haters, UAE Princess and businesswoman, Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim, has now slammed those appealing to boycott Halal food and products.
In a twitter post, the UAE Princess also flagged attempt to link Halal products with terrorism.
Muslims wherever they live buy, use and consume only Halal food and products that satisfy the condition as laid down in Islam. They however don’t force others to buy or consume Halal foods or product.
However a smearing campaign is on ever since the rise of right-wing politicians in India and abroad against Halal food and those trading in Halal products.
Experts on right-wing politics see behind the campaign against Halal food and products a deeper sinister plan aimed at targeting Muslim traders and businesses.
Slamming the campaign, Princess Hend while tagging a poster appealing the people to boycott Halal products, wrote:
“Why do people that hate us so much come to our country and take our money if we are all that bad? (sic)”, she wrote on Twitter, also using hash tags #AngelsOfMercy #SayNoToTerrorism #Peace #Tolerance #TerroristGoAway.
The UAE princess had on Monday announced formation of “Angels of Mercy” to identify and deport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) those who are promoting hate against Islam, Muslim or any other religion.
The UAE Princes, who spearheaded similar campaigns in the last one year, had in the last week opposed the invitation extended to ZEE News Editor and CEO Sudhir Choudhary, as speaker at an event organised by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter.
