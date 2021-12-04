Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari passes away in Malegaon

Malegaon: Renowned Muslim Cleric Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari passed away Friday midnight at his residence in Malegaon. He was 78.
“The Maulana passed away at around 12:15 Friday midnight”, his elder son Hifzur Rehman told ummid.com.
“The Maulana was doing well and offered Friday prayers at Nomani Masjid. After Friday prayers, he had lunch and retreated to his bedroom for rest”, he said.
“Soon later he complained of chest pain. He had a cardiac arrest, doctors said”, he said.
“It was a severe heart attack, and he could not survive”, Hifzur Rehman said.
[Maulana Azhari had led a delegation of people of Malegaon to attend the funeral of slain ATS Chief Hemant Karkare. This is the ummid.com video of Maulana Azhari talking to media outside Hemant Karkare's residence in Dadar, Mumbai.]
"Maulana Azhari will be buried at Bada Qabristan in Malegaon after Zuhr prayers Saturday", his son Hifzur Rehman said about the funeral of Maulana Hameed Azhari.
Maulana Azhari was diagnosed of Covid-19 during the first wave of the Pandemic last year. He however defeated the disease and started his routine activities.
The Maulana was in Uttar Pradesh for the last two weeks touring various districts, and had also attended the All India Muslim personal Law Board’s Kanpur session held on November 20 and 21, 2021.
Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari was one of the key founders of Kul Jamaati Tanzeem – the organisation formed after the 2006 Malegaon blast.
He was also member of All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) and vice president of Rashtriya Muslim Morcha of BAMCEF which is led by Dalit leader Waman Meshram.
An admirer of freedom fighter and first education minister of Maulana Azad, Maulana Azhari was founded “Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre” in Malegaon to promote research and knowledge.
Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari was among the first three students from Malegaon who had graduated from Jamia Al Azhar (Al Azhar University) Cairo.
Before graduating from Al Azhar, he had studied at Madrasa Millat and closely worked with its founder Maulana Abdul Hameed Nomani.
Later he went to Saudi Arabia and spent more than 30 years in Riyadh. After coming back from Saudi Arabia, he devoted himself for the upliftment of poor and marginalised, especially the Muslim community.
Through Kul Jamaat Tanzeem – the organisation represented by leaders of all Muslim sects, he spearheaded a campaign that ultimately ended in the acquittal of the Muslim accused framed in the 2006 Malegaon blast case.
