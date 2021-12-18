KEA NEET 2021 Counselling: Last date of registration extended

KEA NEET UG Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended till December 22, 2021 the last date of registration of the students seeking to participate in KEA UG NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BUMS and other medical courses.
“Last date of online registration and submission of application has been extended till December 22, 2021”, KEA said in a notification.
The examination authority did not cite any reason for its decision to extend the last date. The move however will help the candidates who wish to participate in Karnataka Medical Admission Counselling but have not yet registered yet.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was earlier fixed as December 17. It has now been extended till December 22, 2021, all candidates should note.
Accordingly, dates for document verification and downloading of verification slip have also been changed.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2021.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on UG NEET Online Application.
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2021.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on UG NEET Online Application.
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
KCET 2021 registered candidates are required to enter their UG NEET Roll Number.
"No change in Verification slip is required for CET 2021 registered candidate", KEA UG NEET notification said.
"Candidates who have already registered with KEA for CET 2021 and verified their documents should compulsorily register for UG NEET 2021 by entering / citing their UGCET 2021 admission ticket number", KEA notification said.
"Candidates who have completed or completing their document verification as per their Karnataka UGCET 2021 rank, need not upload documents once again for Medical / Dental / AYUSH courses", it added.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.