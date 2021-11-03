NEET 2021: Muslims "State Topper" in 5 states

NEET 2021 Toppers: In an impressive academic performance once again Muslims have emerged as “NEET State Topper” in 5 states, including one abroad and overseas.
According to NEET 2021 Toppers’ List released Tuesday, Mohammad Zeya Belal, Zarina Batool, Farzina Yasmin Laskar, Shafeek Ahamed AM and Arsalan Mosaddiq are National Eligibility cum Entrance Test State Toppers (NEET UG 2021 Topper)in 5 states.
According to the NEET 2021 State Toppers List of 38 States and Union Territories, Zeya Belal, who also figured in the list of NEET 2021 Top 20, secured the first rank in Bihar. Zeya Belal has bagged 715 out of the total 720 marks in NEET 2021.
Other NEET Toppers 2021 who are Muslims include Zarina Batool who secured 596 marks and topped Ladakh, Farzina Yasmin Laskar who bagged 573 marks and topped Mizoram, whereas Shafeek Ahamed AM git a total of 489 and secured the first position in Lakshadweep,
The 5th Muslim topper is Arsalan Mosaddiq. Arsalan bagged 690 marks and topped NEET overseas centres.
The NTA did not disclose at which centre Arsalan appeared for NEET 2021. It was however announced that besides various exam centres in India, NEET was also held this year in Dubai and Kuwait.
In 2020, a total of 06 Muslim students had found their place in the list of NEET toppers. Among them was Shoyeb Aftab from Assam who had secured AIR 1 in 2020. Aftab is currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi.
The NEET exams were conducted on September 12 at over 3,800 centres across 202 cities in India.
Around 16 lakh students from all over the country and abroad had applied to appear for the exam.
The NTA declared the NEET result Monday evening. In a first, the NTA sent the NEET score to the candidates on their registered e-mail addresses before publishing it on the official website.
Three students - Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad in Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi (NCR) and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra have bagged 720 out of the total 720 marks in NEET UG 2021 and secured AIR 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 ranks.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.