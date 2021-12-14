KEA NEET UG Counselling 2021 registration starts, Last date Dec 17

KEA Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Online Registration for Combined Centralised Counselling for Admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses for the year 2021-22 in the state of Karnataka from today i.e. Decemeber 14, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2021.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on UG NEET Online Application.
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
KCET 2021 registered candidates are required to enter their UG NEET Roll Number.
"No change in Verification slip is required for CET 2021 registered candidate", KEA UG NEET notification said.
Candidates should note that the last date of Online Registration is December 17 up to 11:00 am whereas last date to pay Registration Fee for KEA NEET UG MBBS, BDS and AYUSH Counselling is December 18 up to 05:30 pm.
"Candidates who have already registered with KEA for CET 2021 and verified their documents should compulsorily register for UG NEET 2021 by entering / citing their UGCET 2021 admission ticket number", KEA notification said.
"Candidates who have completed or completing their document verification as per their Karnataka UGCET 2021 rank, need not upload documents once again for Medical / Dental / AYUSH courses", it added.
Date of application and online registration: December 14 to 17, 2021
Last date to pay fees: December 18, 2021
Document verification as per rank wise schedule: December 20 to 23, 2021
Marks Entry and uploading of marks card: December 15 to 20, 2021
Downloading of verification slip: December 28 to 30, 2021
"Detailed information about allotment of seats, schedule for first round of counselling, second round and mop up round etc, and other counselling related information and guidelines will be published later", the KEA said.
The KEA has however made active online admission link on its official website. Candidates can refer Information Brochure for further guidelines.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
