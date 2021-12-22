Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations over Omicron

New Delhi: In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.
"As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi," the DDMA order read.
The DDMA has directed all the district magistrates and DCPs to ensure that no cultural events, gatherings or congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
Earlier, Karnataka government too had announced restrictions on new year celebrations in the wake of prevailing Covid situation in the state.
At Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken at a high-level meeting with authorities and Covid expert committee members who attended the meeting through video conferencing.
"The usual large gatherings at M.G.Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas in Bengaluru has been banned this time. Large gatherings are also banned at any place across the state for new year celebrations," he stated.
"As for as clubs, pubs are concerned, DJ music, special events are not allowed. The entry has been restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Large scale parties are also not allowed anywhere in the state", he maintained.
As many as 213 cases of Omicron have been detected across India so far, with Delhi recording 57 cases, the highest among all states and UTs, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).
Elsewhere in the world, countries like Malaysia and Morocco too have banned large gatherings on 2022 New Year Eve.
