Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule Published

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021: The Maharashtra CET Cell Wednesday published on its official website cetcell.net Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule to be conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses.
Before that the CET Cell had published the admission notification along with detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses.
According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell the online registration and application will start on Thursday December 30, 2021.
The last date of application has been fixed as January 05, 2022 till 11:59 pm, candidates should note.
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: December 28, 2021
Online Registration Start Date: December 30, 2021
Last date of registration / application: January 05, 2022
Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: December 30 to January 06, 2022 till 05:00 pm
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): January 08, 2022
“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course”, the CET Cell said.
The Candidates should download and carefully read the NEET-UG-2021 Information Brochure of Maharashtra State, including the instructions given herewith below, before filling up the online Registration Form.
The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents
It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses.
The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
"The result of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG-2021), conducted by National Testing Agency, was declared on 01/11/2021. The Candidates are advised to download their Score Card (mentioning their NEET All India Rank) from NTA website", the CET Cell said.
"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered", it added.
