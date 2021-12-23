Original oldies that catch eyes at NCPUL’s Urdu Kitab Mela in Malegaon

[Mohammed Akram of Data Book Depot is attending book lovers at NCPUL's 24th Urdu Kitab Mela in Malegaon. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon: There are 163 stalls offering thousands of books on different topics at Kul Hind Urdu Kitab Mela organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) in Malegaon. However, few stalls that stand out are the ones offering original old books and magazines.
One such stall at Malegaon Urdu Kitab Mela 2021 is of Data Publication. Some of the rare and original books available here are more than 100 to 150 years old.
Some of these books that ummid.com spotted were Tilism e Hoshruba (1886), Gulistan e Ma Farhang (1889), Ganj e Tareekh Manzoom (1889), Maqalat e Sufiya (1893) and Hikayat e Dil Pasand (1888).
All these books available on sale at NCPUL’s 24th Urdu Kitab Mela are original publications by Munshi Nawal Kishore - the oldest printing and publishing house in Asia. Munshi Nawal Kishore was the one who had published Holy Quran for the first time in India. Legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib was one of admirers.
“These are all rare books and very difficult to find in original print. For the readers who love original books, these gems could be valued addition to their collection”, Mohammed Akram, Sales Manager at Data Publication, told ummid.com.
Besides old and rare classic books, Data Publication is also offering all 13 volumes of Rasool Number originally published by Mahnama Naqoosh, Lahore Pakistan.
Also on offer at Data Publication stall in Malegaon are books covering syllabus of Unani degree course BUMS.
“BUMS students find it very difficult to get their syllabus books. We have books by different reputed authors that cover the entire BUMS syllabus”, Akram said.
Avid readers still remember the content quality and reading that the magazines and journals like Kitab Numa, Makhzan, Nigar, Hilal, Butool, Noor, Shama and Khilauna and others were once providing to their readers. They all have become history. Some publishers at Urdu Kitab Mela underway in Malegaon however are offering these magazines and journals in original print.
The Urdu Kitab Mela organisers in the meantime have reserved the time from 4:00 to 09:00 only for female visitors. Besides this, the entire day on Friday December 24, 2021 will be reserved for females.
“In Malegaon, we see women as equally enthusiastic about books. We have therefore reserved special slots and an entire day for them so as To make buying easier for them”, NCPUL officials said.
NCPUL’s 24th Kul Hind Urdu Kitab Mela (All India Urdu Book Fair) in Malegaon was inaugurated on December 18. It will continue till Sunday December 26, 2021.
