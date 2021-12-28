Rishabh Pant fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

Centurion: Adding another feather to his cap, Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first Test against South Africa, here.
The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test which came at the SuperSport Park.
The young wicketkeeper took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni and Saha had achieved the same in 36 Tests. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.
Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni. He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder.
Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).
The other highlight of the day was 5 wicket haul by Mohammed Shami. With this Shami became 5th Indian fast boweler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket.
Meanwhile, India ended the third day of the first Test of the three-match series with 16/1, leading South Africa by 146 runs.
Brief scores:
India 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6-71, Kagiso Rabada 3-72) and 16-1 in 6 overs lead South Africa 197 all out (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 5/44) by 146 runs
