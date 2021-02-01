Make provision for freedom of speech in Budget: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Amid the 2020-21 Union Budget being presented on Monday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a jibe at the Narendra Modi government by saying that the government must make provisions for the restoration of self-respect of farmers and workers, women and the youth and freedom of speech.
Taking to Twitter, Yadav said:
"I have only one request from the BJP government. This time in the Budget they must make provisions for the restoration of the nation's unity, social harmony, the respect of farmers and workers, the respect of women and youth and freedom of speech, since these have been disturbed because of the divisive policies of the BJP."
Before that, Yadav had written that in the BJP regime, not just common people, the freedom of speech of journalists is also being curbed by arresting them.
"This is shameful. The government must withdraw cases against those journalists and politicians who speak the truth in Uttar Pradesh", he wrote.
On the other hand, Punjab Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjit Singh Aujla wore black gowns to protest against the contentious farm laws on Budget day and held up posters proclaiming 'I am also farmer' as the farmers' protests at the Delhi borders continued into February without any breakthrough.
The farmers are protesting against the 3 farms laws since last 65 days. They are camping at Delhi-Haryanad and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders to press for their demand to repeal the controversial farm laws.
However, instead of conceding to their demands, the government is allegedly using force to dismantle the protest. The government is also being slammed for the arrests and cases filed against a number of journalists for reporting about the protest which is against the government's line.
Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman and the protest by the Congress MPs came amidst this backdrop and as the Union Finance Minister presented the 2021 budget in the Parliament Monday.
