Farmers to take their protest to poll-bound West Bengal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farm movement would extend to the state of West Bengal in the coming days.
Speaking to IANS, Tikait said:
"Is West Bengal an outside state? Then why can't we go to West Bengal? The farmers there are not getting good rates for their crops."
He further said that Bengal is near the sea and the farmers there involved in fish farming are a troubled lot.
West Bengal is expected to see the state assembly elections next month, and the BJP is taking all efforts to wrest power from the ruling Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee. The extension of farmers' protest to the poll-bound state could destroy the BJP West Bengal plan.
Tikait added that imports are increasing there while many fishermen have lost their lives in Bengal.
He said they are planning to go to West Bengal not because it is a poll-bound state, but to further spread awareness about the farmers' issue.
Tikait also said that a mahapanchayat will be held in West Bengal in the coming days.
Thousands of farmers are protesting near Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders since November 27, 2020.
The farmers are protesting against the 3 farm laws passed by the Modi government, and demand their repeal. They also want the government to make a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Modi government however refuses to meet the protesting farmers' demand. It says "only a section" of the farmers are against the new laws.
Regarding the MSP, Modi government says it will continue to support the farmers but does not agree to make any law to guarentee MSP as demanded by the farmers.
