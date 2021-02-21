Amravati, Achalpur to be under total lockdown from Monday

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to impose complete lockdown in Amravati City and Achalpur town of the district from Monday to contain the sudden surge in the Coronavirus cases in the region.
The decision is announced even as Aurangabad is already under 18-hour Janata Curfew from Sunday.
The decision to impose total lockdown in Amravati was announced by Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur.
"A seven-day long total lockdown has been imposed in Amravati City as well as Achalpur town in Amravati district due to a large number of coronavirus patients", he said in a press conference today afternoon.
He said the lockdown will start Monday evening. "After that only essential services will be allowed under strict Covid guidelines", he said.
The minister also said that the lockdown period can be extended further if the peopl don't abide by the Covid-19 guidelines announced by the government.
Amravati, Aurangabad, Akola, Yevatmal, Pune and Mumbai have witnessed a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases since last 3-4 days. The state had reported more than 6,000 new cases and 44 Covid related deaths on Friday alone.
Alarmed by the grave situation, local administration in Pune Sunday ordered to close all schools and colleges till February 28.
Meanwhile, taking precautionary measures, Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhare in a video message released Saturday asked the people to strictly abide by the Coronavirus guide and wear masks in public.
He said this is the only option to avoid re-imposition of lockdown in the district.
