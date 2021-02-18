UPPCS 2019 result declared, 10 Muslims among successful candidates

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2019 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Thursday declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2019.
A total of 434 candidates from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have qualified for different state civil services posts that also include the post of Deputy Collector.
As many as 10 of the total 434 candidates who have qualified for these posts are Muslims.
Among the 10 Muslims who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2019 exams is Shana Akhter Mansoori. Shana is the only Muslim who will be appointed as Deputy Collector.
Other Muslims who have qualified the importanet exams are Saadullah Khan, Tanveer Ahmad, Mobeen Ahmad, Mohammad Amaan and Arsalan ur Rasheed will be posted as Nayab Tehsildar.
On the other hand, Aftab Alam and Ali Adnan have been selected for the post of Deputy Jailor.
Mohd Junaid Khan has been selected for the post of Accounts & Audit Officer, Mandi Parishad whereas Fazal Hussain will be appointed to the post of Legal Officer (PWD).
Sheeraz Malik is the lone Muslim candidate who will work as Sr Sugar Cane Development Inspector.
Overall a total of 46 candidates have been selected to join as Deputy Collector, according to the UPPSC PCS 2019 result declared today.
For Assistant Commissioner Industries and block development officer post, a total of 19 and 34 candidates have been selected respectively.
