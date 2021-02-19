10 Gift Ideas for Eid and Ramadan

With less than two months before Ramadan, more and more people are on the hunt for unique gifts to give their loved ones. The internet gives us endless choices. But there are several no-fail gift ideas that truly stand out.
As early as now, many pastry shops around India are already offering gift baskets for Eid. These pretty hampers contain mithai, which can be anything from candies to chocolate cookies, mixed dried fruits, and of course, the well-loved dates!
Some people choose to put up their own gift baskets. If you’re thinking of doing the same, some great additions to your Ramadan and Eid gift baskets are nougats, nuts, dried goji berries, banana nougats, and Sesame Malbon.
Every child will jump in joy when they receive toys as gifts for Eid and Ramadan. But instead of the usual toys, parents can make it more meaningful by choosing Eidi that will educate children about the real essence of this Islamic tradition.
Many shops offer Ramadan-themed toys, such as Eid puzzles, stocking mosques, Ibtihaj Barbie dolls, Muslim dolls, and Eid craft sets. These toys aren’t just fun to play with. They’re also a great way to incorporate Ramadan teachings and Islamic values into children.
There’s nothing like decorating one’s home as a way to instill the holiday spirit. Modern home accessories are popular gifts for Eid and Ramadan.
From beautiful wall decors to artisan carpets and rugs, ornamental lanterns, Ramadan calendars, door decals, glassware, baskets and bins, and so much more - a few well-crafted pieces can greatly enhance the ambiance of any home.
Choosing home accessories is both challenging and fun. It’s important to choose the style that will blend beautifully with the recipient’s home. If you’re unsure about this, opt for neutral tones. Metallic pieces such as brass and copper will also pop in both traditional and contemporary homes.
Ramadan is the most sacred time of the year. During the 40-day fasting, Muslims abstain from pleasures and pray to become closer to God. Speaking of strengthening one’s faith, nothing does it more than reading the Quran - the most important book for Muslims.
In addition to Quran, other Hadeeth books also make ideal gifts for Eid and Ramadan. There are plenty of them. Among the top choices are:
● The Great Theft: Wrestling Islam from the Extremists by Khaled Abou El Fadl
● The Story of the Quran by Ingrid Mattson
● The Great Theft: Wrestling Islam from the Extremists by Khaled Abou El Fadl
● The Story of the Quran by Ingrid Mattson
Also Read | Exploring Ramadan Part I: Fasting is prescribed so that you may learn self-restraint
● Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time by Karen Armstrong
● Servants of Allah: African Muslims Enslaved in the Americas by Sylviane A.
● Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time by Karen Armstrong
● Servants of Allah: African Muslims Enslaved in the Americas by Sylviane A.
No gift or money can replace the gift of time. There are many ways to make this year’s Eid special for your family. Here are some ideas:
● Eat together. Eid is about feasting and celebrating. Nothing ties a family more than good food. But instead of ordering, consider preparing tasty Eid dishes at home. The bonding gets even more solid when everyone gets to chatter, laugh, and talk about great things while preparing family recipes.
● Eat together. Eid is about feasting and celebrating. Nothing ties a family more than good food. But instead of ordering, consider preparing tasty Eid dishes at home. The bonding gets even more solid when everyone gets to chatter, laugh, and talk about great things while preparing family recipes.
● Visit relatives. Eid is a perfect time to go out and visit family members that you haven’t seen for a while. It’s also a great opportunity to acquaint the kids with relatives that they haven’t met yet.
● Organize family entertainment night. Go movie marathon, play “hide and seek”, let the kids zoom around the house with their DIY cardboard race cars (girls can make their cardboard dollhouses), wash the car, dress up and take lots of pictures (think family photoshoot), go indoor camping, etc. The list goes on!
● Visit relatives. Eid is a perfect time to go out and visit family members that you haven’t seen for a while. It’s also a great opportunity to acquaint the kids with relatives that they haven’t met yet.
● Organize family entertainment night. Go movie marathon, play “hide and seek”, let the kids zoom around the house with their DIY cardboard race cars (girls can make their cardboard dollhouses), wash the car, dress up and take lots of pictures (think family photoshoot), go indoor camping, etc. The list goes on!
Part of professing one’s faith in Allah is demonstrating love to others, especially those in need. Donating to charity is one of the best gift ideas for Eid and Ramadan simply because it highlights compassion and kindness.
There are many ways to donate to charity. The easiest way is through charitable institutions and organizations. Some people choose to raise funds themselves and purchase toys, food baskets, and clothes to be distributed to the underprivileged.
Prayer beads are cute gifts for Eid and Ramadan. They come in varying colors, materials, and styles. Choices can range from simple, inexpensive prayer beads to luxurious pieces that feature high-value gems and stones, such as Swarovski crystals.
Jewelry also makes a popular gifting option for different occasions. Women will certainly appreciate stylish necklaces, earrings, and rings, while men will find watches endearing gifts. 2021 is a year where we would see designs that encourage optimism to counter the post-pandemic anxieties.
Therefore, trendy options include mood-boosting jewels that shimmer in different colors and unusual combinations.
Fashionable Abaya clothes are always a hit during Ramadan and Eid. Two-toned abayas are very popular right now, so as tie-dye styles. Hijab fashion is allowing veiled women to wear more fashionable pieces in an elegant and orderly way.
Giving money especially to younger family members and relatives is a tradition still observed by modern families in India and other Islam communities. When gift shopping gets a little tedious or overwhelming (especially when you have lots of people to give presents to), Eidi is the way to go.
Gift-giving is one of the most anticipated traditions in Ramadan and Eid. It’s a symbol of love, generosity, and appreciation not just to family and friends, but to other people as well.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.