Karnataka CET (KCET) 2021 dates announced

Karnataka CET (KCET) 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its website kea.kar.nic.in the dates and examination schedule of Karnataka Common Entrance Test to be held for admission in various professional courses for the academic year 2021-22.
Application and Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) will start soon, the KEA said.
"Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held on July 7 and 8, 2021", Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.
Giving further details of the KCET 2021 schedule, the minister said Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9.
Karnataka CET for Biology and Mathematics will be held on July 7 whereas the entrance test for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on July 8, 2021, the minister said.
The dates have been finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka, and the CBSE timetable, Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
The website will also publish soon KCET 2021 notification and brucher which will cover fee structure, mode of payment, syllabus, list of exam centres and date and time to download admit card.
