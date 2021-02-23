Gujarata Local Election 2021 Live Result Update: As the counting of votes for the municipal corporations in Gujarat nears the end on Tuesday, the final picture of four cities has emerged as the ruling BJP is set to form the local bodies in Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.
In Vadodara, the BJP has captured 66 seats out of the total 76 of the VMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.
In Rajkot, the BJP has captured 68 seats out of the total 72 seats of the RMC, the rest 4 seats won by the Congress.
In Jamnagar, the BJP has captured 50 seats out of the total 64 of the JMC, while the opposition Congress won 11 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took three seats, opening their account in Gujarat.
In Bhavnagar, the BJP has captured 44 seats out of the total 52 of the BMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.
Following the poor performance of the Congress, a series of city party chiefs resigned on Tuesday. Ashok Dangar, Rajkot Congress president tendered his resignation. Similarly, Babu Rayka, Surat Congress president and Prakash Vaghani, Bhavnagar Congress president, also submitted their resignations.
04:30 pm In Ahmedabad, the ruling BJP has won 72 seats whereas the Congress is struggling at 12 seats, as per the latest trends at 05:15 pm.
The counting of votes is still underway.
12: 15 pm The ruling BJP is comfortably ahead of its rivals Congress in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Elections where counting of votes is underway Tuesday.
Polling to elect the new body of the 192-member Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was held on Sunday February 21.
The Congress on the other hand has not won any seat so far but is leading in as many as 08 seats, according to the latest trends at 12:15 pm.
The BJP had won 143 seats in the 2015 Ahmedabad local election. The Congress had won 48 seats in the 2015 elections as against 38 in 2010 polls.
As many as 20 of the total 48 members of the Congress who had won the 2015 Ahmedabad civic polls were Muslims.
Along with Ahmedabad, municipal corporations where elections were held included Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Jamnagar and others.
Elsewhere in Gujarat, BJP is also leading in Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar. AAP is leading in more than 15 seats in Surat.
