Farmers threaten "Parliament Gherao" with 40 lakh tractors

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers would march to the Parliament if the three agricultural laws are not taken back.
IANS spoke to Tikait and he said:
"A call would be made for taking farm protests to the Parliament."
"This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors," he said.
Tikait claimed that farmers would do farming on the lawns located near Parliament and when the crop would mature, the government could analyse the financial yield of the crop.
He further said that a Parliamentary Standing Committee should be formed and monitor this and then the government would get to know about the gains and losses related to it.
While speaking to IANS, Tikait also said that the movement would spread to other states such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Tikait had earlier said that if the government accepted their demands then he would lead a rally of 40 lakh tractors to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
