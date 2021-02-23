Ahmedabad Corporation 2021 Polls: AIMIM wins Jamalpura, Maktampura

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2021: Contesting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Election for the first time, AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi has won 08 seats in 02 wards.
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has a total of 192 seats in 48 wards. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM won in two wards earlier held by the Congress.
According to the poll result announced by the State Election Commission Tuesday, AIMIM won Jamalpura and Maktampura where its entire panel of 04 (all 08 of AIMIM candidates) won the 2021 election result of which was announced today.
Elsewhere in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in Surat Muncipal Corporation election result of which was also announced today.
The AIMIM had fielded candidates in Surat also. But none of them could win.
In all the corporations where polling was held on Sunday, BJP emerged as the single largest party, retaining power in all of them.
05:15 pm The ruling BJP has won 72 seats whereas the Congress is struggling at 12 seats, as per the latest trends at 05:15 pm.
The counting of votes is still underway.
12: 15 pm The ruling BJP is comfortably ahead of its rivals Congress in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Elections where counting of votes is underway Tuesday.
Polling to elect the new body of the 192-member Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was held on Sunday February 21.
12:00 pm As per the trends available at 12:00 pm, the ruling BJP has won 20 seats and is leading in 06 other seats.
The Congress on the other hand has not won any seat so far but is leading in as many as 08 seats, according to the latest trends at 12:15 pm.
The BJP had won 143 seats in the 2015 Ahmedabad local election. The Congress had won 48 seats in the 2015 elections as against 38 in 2010 polls.
As many as 20 of the total 48 members of the Congress who had won the 2015 Ahmedabad civic polls were Muslims.
Along with Ahmedabad, municipal corporations where elections were held included Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Jamnagar and others.
Elsewhere in Gujarat, BJP is also leading in Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar. AAP is leading in more than 15 seats in Surat.
