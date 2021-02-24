Learning to Ride a Two-Wheeler? Here’s what you Need to Know

Ever heard the phrase “It’s like riding a bike”? While the commonly used phrase might apply to your motor skills, riding a bike isn’t easy. It requires your focus, concentration, and balance, and can be overwhelming if you’re a beginner. Not to worry - here are a few tips that would help you master the skill, so you’ll be riding your new two-wheeler smoothly and confidently on the road in no time.
There’s no better way to get used to riding a bike than to just go for it. Start by riding on an empty road. This would allow you to get comfortable with the controls and get practice without putting yourself or others at risk. Smooth and open space is also easier to maneuver and will help you get familiar with the controls.
The key to riding a two-wheeler is balance. Since the vehicle has only two wheels, your balance and posture play a very important role in riding the two-wheeler smoothly. Leaning a little too much to your left or right can cause you to lose balance and fall off your bike. So when you’re starting to learn, make sure you have good balance when riding and are sitting with the right posture.
Take a few minutes before you start to get familiar with the controls. While there aren’t too many, it can be difficult to get a handle on them the very first try. Practice accelerating and braking the vehicle for a good amount of time before you start riding on the road - the more you practice, the more your navigation of the controls becomes almost automatic.
Whether you’re learning how to ride a two-wheeler for the first time, or are an experienced rider, this goes without saying. Accidents can happen at any time and it is of the utmost importance that you stay protected. But this is especially important if you’re just learning how to ride a bike. As you’re still getting familiar with the controls and riding in a busy street, it is important to keep yourself protected if you ever accidentally accelerate instead of braking.
Once you’ve got good command over your two-wheeler, it’s time to take it to the next level - the roads. The roads in India are almost always filled with traffic, and the only way you’ll learn to maneuver your way through it is through practice. You’ll have to constantly adjust your speed, throttle, and brakes to filter your way through traffic, and there’s no better way to learn this than by experiencing it firsthand.
Start by practicing on a road with minimal traffic, and slowly take things up a notch. If you’re a little scared or overwhelmed, you can take an experienced rider with you to ride pillion.
When riding your two-wheeler, make sure that you have your driver’s license and necessary bike insurance documents with you at all times. Riding a new vehicle can be difficult, especially if you’re a beginner, and having good bike insurance would give you that extra protection and the confidence to ride your two-wheeler.
And that’s it. Within no time, you’ll be smoothly cruising through the roads in your new two-wheeler.
