Kashi Vidyapith Election Result 2021: SP, Congress win key posts

Varanasi: The panel of the Congress students wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) has won a majority of seats in the students' union polls in the Kashi Vidyapeeth here.
The Samajwadi Party's student wing won the election held for the post of President.
According to the final result declared by the university officials, Vimlesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party's students' wing won the President's election.
On the other hand, NSUI candidates Sandip Pal and Praful Pandey respectively won the posts of the Vice President and General Secretary, giving a major jolt to the ABVP which faced a humiliating defeat.
NSUI candidates also won six of the eight seats as faculty representatives.
The victory of the NSUI and the defeat of the ABVP assumes significance since Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ABVP had lost the students' union elections in 2017 also.
The Congress sees the victory of the NSUI "as a sign of changing mood of the youth" and is looking forward to bigger gains in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
