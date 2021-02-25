Classes 9, 10 and 11 exams 2021 in Tamil Nadu cancelled

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be declared passed without writing their annual/board exams for the academic year 2020-21.
This means Class 10 board exam 2021 in Tamil Nadu stands cancelled and will not be held this year.
Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said considering the extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic situation and going by the views of the education experts and appeals of the parents, students of 9, 10 and 11 classes will be declared as all pass without them writing the annual school or board exams.
He also said the government will announce the detailed norms for calculating the marks for the students for the academic year 2020-21.
Palaniswami said the schools were closed due to the pandemic and the students learnt through the Kalvi TV channel and online. Their study portions were also reduced.
Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 board exams are normally held in February/March every year. This year however the acamdeic year is disturbed because of Covid-19. This led to all board exams delayed till May.
The Tamil Nadu Education Department had in the last week released the TN Class 12th time table and date sheet. As per the dates released by the board 12th exams in the state will begin on May 3 and continue till May 21, 2021.
The exam will be conducted from 10 to 1.15. Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper and verify their particulars.
