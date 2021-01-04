Latest round of talks between Modi govt, farmers end without any breakthrough

New Delhi: The latest round of talks between the farmers and the Narendra Modi government Monday ended without any breakthrough.
After the meeting, the government issued a statement in saying that they are ready to consider amendments to the new farm laws. The farmers however are firm on their complete rollback.
"We will discuss pointwise on the farm laws, and on whichever laws you have objections to we are ready to consider amendments," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Yudhvir Singh of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said:
"Government wants to take us towards amendments but we will not accept this proposal. The minister wanted us to discuss the laws point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want their complete rollback."
The next meeting will take place on January 8. The meeting started around 2.30 p.m. at Vigyan Bhavan with paying tributes to the farmers who have lost their lives during the protest.
Those present at the meeting included Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Rail & Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.
Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other Ministry officials also attended the meeting.
Besides Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Krantikari Kisan Union President (Punjab) Darshan Pal, Bharatiya Kisan Union's Jagjeet Singh Dalewal and Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jamhuri Kishan Sabha Punjab General Secretary Kulwant Singh, and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Uttar Pradesh) President Rakesh Tikait are among the 41 farm union leaders who participated in the meeting.
"Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar clearly said that the laws will not be repealed. He even told us to approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the laws," said Sarwan Singh.
"We urge the youth of Punjab to prepare for a long haul. We will take out a big procession on Republic Day," he added.
Unlike last meeting when Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and others from the government's side shared meal with farmers, the latter this time refused a recap, declaring: "You eat your food and we will eat our food".
Photographs from inside Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, where the talks were held, showed farmers sitting on chairs (and others squatting on the floor of the hall) with their lunch laid out on a nearby table.
