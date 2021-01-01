KEAM 2020: BDS Mop-up Round 2 Option Confirmation Starts

KEAM Kerala BDS Mop-up Round Round 2: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has started from Thursday Dec 31 through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in Online Registration and Option Confirmation for Mop-up Round 2 conducted for First Year admission in Dental (BDS) course.
CEE Kerala had earlier said that the Mop-up Round 2 allotment to BDS course will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on January 3, 2021 on the basis of option registration done till 03:00 pm on January 2, 2021.
"The se-cond phase allotment is conducted on the basis of the Online options filed by the candi-dates for first phase Mop up allotment from 17.12.2020 to 20.12.2020, 01.00 pm", CEE Kerala said.
Those candidates who have got allotment in BDS Course through the first phase Mop up allotment and those who have not joined the course will lose their options and those candidates who got admission in MBBS course in any Medical Colleges and BDS course in Government Dental college through previous allotment and though stray vacancy round of allotment (28.12.2020) conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will not be allowed to participate in the Mop Up counselling.
Those candidates who have been allotted through All India counselling will not be allowed to participate in the Second Phase Mop Up Counselling.
Transfer will be permitted in the mop-up counselling to students admitted in Self Financ-ing Dental colleges to Government Dental colleges.
Transfer from NRI seat to Government seats or to minority seats between two Self Fi-nancing colleges or in the same college shall be permitted.
